Claybrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,305.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713,988 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $357,926,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,338,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Claybrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/claybrook-capital-llc-increases-stake-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.