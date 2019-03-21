Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 135,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,529. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,710 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/clean-harbors-inc-clh-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.