CM Finance (CMFN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CM Finance Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It invests primarily in middle-market companies in the U.S. The company invest through unitranche loans and standalone second and first lien loans with an emphasis on floating rate debt as well as in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies. CM Finance Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get CM Finance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised CM Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of CMFN opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. CM Finance has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.46.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. CM Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Analysts anticipate that CM Finance will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CM Finance’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMFN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CM Finance (CMFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.