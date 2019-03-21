CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,553 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,972,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 496,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Stephen N. David acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,403.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.31.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

