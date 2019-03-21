Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

