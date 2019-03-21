Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

RQI stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

