Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIE opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/cohen-strs-mlp-inc-ergy-oprty-fd-inc-mie-declares-0-08-monthly-dividend.html.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.