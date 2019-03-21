Coimatic 3.0 (CTIC3) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Coimatic 3.0 has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Coimatic 3.0 has a market capitalization of $533.00 and $0.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00373476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.01664206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00229235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official website is coimatic.com. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic.

Buying and Selling Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 3.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 3.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coimatic 3.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

