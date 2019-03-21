Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.66 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.55. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.25 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

