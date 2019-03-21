Comcast Co. (CMCSA) CAO Sells $37,090.84 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $139,363.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 2,218,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,608,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,908,773,000 after buying an additional 1,855,378 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,692,759,000 after buying an additional 509,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after buying an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,343,930,000 after buying an additional 96,201,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

