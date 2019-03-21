Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 63.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 46.4% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 368,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 116,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 107,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.5% in the third quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 31,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $139,363.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $139,560.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 909,804 shares of company stock worth $34,103,100. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/comcast-co-cmcsa-holdings-boosted-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.