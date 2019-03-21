Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 872,047 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $233,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 125,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 909,804 shares of company stock worth $34,103,100 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

