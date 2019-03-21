Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $175,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Paypal were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Paypal by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $102.31 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Guggenheim downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $347,255.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,521.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

