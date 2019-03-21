Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (USO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

