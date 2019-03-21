Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the fourth quarter valued at $16,289,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the fourth quarter valued at $6,468,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 642,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 246,871 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 174.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 208,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 132,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the third quarter valued at $1,366,000.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $13.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

