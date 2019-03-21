Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) (CBBC) versus Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Critical Review

Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBBC) and Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) and Guaranty Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Guaranty Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 64.66%.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) does not pay a dividend. Guaranty Bancorp pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) and Guaranty Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancorp 28.50% 13.05% 1.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Guaranty Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Guaranty Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) and Guaranty Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancorp $159.75 million 3.81 $38.62 million $1.53 13.56

Guaranty Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA).

Summary

Guaranty Bancorp beats Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Business Bank (CA)(NDA) Company Profile

CBBC Bancorp provides various banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Joaquin, Yolo, Solano, Sacramento, and Placer counties. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and retirement accounts. It also offers loans for working capital, equipment purchase, business acquisition or start-ups, debt refinancing, and inventory needs, as well as for acquisition, expansion, and renovation of owner-occupied commercial real estate; small business administration loans; agriculture lending; and business and industrial loans. In addition, it provides commercial line-of-credit, term business loans, accounts receivable financing, and domestic letters of credit; new home and real estate commercial construction, and real estate acquisition and development loans; multi-family lending; and new boat and yacht loans, account secured loans, personal unsecured loans, and checking account overdraft protection line-of-credit, as well as new and used auto, truck, and recreational vehicles financing. Further, the company offers credit and debit cards; cash management solutions, including online cash management, bill payment, remote deposit, ACH organization, deposit courier, certificate of deposit registry, and merchant card processing; Positive Pay, a check and electronic fraud detection tool; and check discounts, payroll and HR, security shred, and online and mobile banking services. CBBC Bancorp was founded in 2005 and is based in West Sacramento, California.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, including commercial, commercial and residential real estate, construction, and small business administration loans, as well as installment loans to individuals and other consumer loans that include overdraft protection, lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising private banking, investment management, and trust services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 32 branches located in Colorado's Front Range consisting of the Denver metropolitan area; and an investment management firms. The company was formerly known as Centennial Bank Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Guaranty Bancorp in 2008. Guaranty Bancorp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

