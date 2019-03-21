Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.49

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (NYSE:ELP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 14299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Santander cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

