Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Position Raised by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 455.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143,630 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 116,482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 797.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,993,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,771,802 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 764.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

NYSE:SID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 116,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

