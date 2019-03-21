Comparing Edgewater Technology (ALYA) and Vectrus (VEC)

Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) and Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Vectrus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Vectrus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgewater Technology and Vectrus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewater Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vectrus $1.28 billion 0.24 $35.30 million $2.94 9.36

Vectrus has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewater Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Edgewater Technology and Vectrus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewater Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vectrus 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Edgewater Technology and Vectrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewater Technology N/A N/A N/A Vectrus 2.76% 16.86% 6.43%

Summary

Vectrus beats Edgewater Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgewater Technology Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services. The company's services include strategic direction, such as strategic planning, strategic information technology planning, strategic alignment, organizational management, and program evaluation; and architecture that includes enterprise, business, information, applications, technology, security, and solutions architecture services. It also offers organizational performance services, such as business process management, risk management, performance management, operational planning, management analysis, audit, enterprise information management, information technology service optimization and management, and optimization of information technology operations. In addition, the company provides transformation and solution delivery services, including business case, electronic business solutions, project portfolio management, project and program management, agile development, change management, work organization, and application development and maintenance. It serves public sector, as well as health; property and casualty insurance, life, health, and retirement insurance; land, maritime, and air transport; and banking, finance, and wealth management sectors in Canada and internationally. Alithya Group Inc. has a strategic partnership with TELUS. Alithya Group Inc. was formerly known as Alithis Group Inc. and changed its name to Alithya Group Inc. in June 2013. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Quebec, Canada. It has additional offices in Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, Canada; and Paris, Aix-en-Provence, and Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc. provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines. It also provides information technology and network communication services, including sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the Department of Defense. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

