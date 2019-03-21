Comparing Jernigan Capital (JCAP) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Jernigan Capital pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jernigan Capital and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jernigan Capital $31.21 million 13.28 $54.37 million $2.08 10.23 ARMOUR Residential REIT $283.15 million 4.10 -$105.96 million $2.50 7.76

Jernigan Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jernigan Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jernigan Capital and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jernigan Capital 174.17% 18.83% 12.33% ARMOUR Residential REIT -37.42% 10.59% 1.50%

Risk and Volatility

Jernigan Capital has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jernigan Capital and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jernigan Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 0 0 0 1.00

Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Jernigan Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jernigan Capital is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Summary

Jernigan Capital beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsfrom acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentproviding JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.