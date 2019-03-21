Comparing Summit Materials (SUM) and MONARCH CEM CO/SH (MCEM)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of MONARCH CEM CO/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Summit Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of MONARCH CEM CO/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MONARCH CEM CO/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Summit Materials does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and MONARCH CEM CO/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.10 billion 0.91 $36.33 million $0.15 113.80 MONARCH CEM CO/SH $165.23 million 1.50 $21.16 million N/A N/A

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than MONARCH CEM CO/SH.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONARCH CEM CO/SH has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and MONARCH CEM CO/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 1.68% 1.34% 0.45% MONARCH CEM CO/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Summit Materials and MONARCH CEM CO/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78 MONARCH CEM CO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Materials presently has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 34.01%. Given Summit Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than MONARCH CEM CO/SH.

Summary

Summit Materials beats MONARCH CEM CO/SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. It has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About MONARCH CEM CO/SH

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products in the United States. It primarily offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma. The Monarch Cement Company was founded in 1908 and is based in Humboldt, Kansas.

