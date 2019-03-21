Comparing Wound Management Technologies (WNDM) & Addus Homecare (ADUS)

Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) and Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wound Management Technologies and Addus Homecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Addus Homecare 0 0 7 0 3.00

Addus Homecare has a consensus price target of $76.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Addus Homecare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Addus Homecare is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus Homecare has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Addus Homecare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Wound Management Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Addus Homecare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Addus Homecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wound Management Technologies $6.30 million 2.16 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Addus Homecare $518.12 million 1.67 $17.50 million $1.69 38.83

Addus Homecare has higher revenue and earnings than Wound Management Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Addus Homecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wound Management Technologies 1.79% 12.58% 5.17% Addus Homecare 3.38% 9.22% 5.99%

Summary

Addus Homecare beats Wound Management Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2017, the company served consumers through 116 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

