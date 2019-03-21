Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Stake Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Compass Diversified worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 786,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $9,247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 7,473 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of CODI opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $973.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

