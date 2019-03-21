Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Chairman Richard S. Grant Purchases 305 Shares

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Chairman Richard S. Grant bought 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.96 per share, with a total value of $16,457.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,548.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CMP traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.72. 3,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,390. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.38). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.06 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

