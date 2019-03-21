Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Position Trimmed by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,605 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after buying an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 512,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,467. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/conagra-brands-inc-cag-position-trimmed-by-susquehanna-fundamental-investments-llc.html.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.