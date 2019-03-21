Concepta (CPT) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.52 ($0.05). Approximately 119,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 114,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

About Concepta (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

