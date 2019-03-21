Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ: CTWS):

3/20/2019 – Connecticut Water Service was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Connecticut Water Service, Inc., is a non-operating holding company whose income comes solely from its subsidiaries. The core business is water service to people throughout towns in Connecticut and Massachusetts. “

3/16/2019 – Connecticut Water Service was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2019 – Connecticut Water Service was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/6/2019 – Connecticut Water Service was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2019 – Connecticut Water Service had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/20/2019 – Connecticut Water Service was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Connecticut Water Service stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,956. The stock has a market cap of $816.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $70.30.

Get Connecticut Water Service Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Connecticut Water Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Connecticut Water Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.