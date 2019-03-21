Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Genie Energy Ltd (GNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genie Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 34,634 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 339.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 618,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GNE opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. Genie Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 44.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

