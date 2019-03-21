Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $391,000 Stake in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Renal Associates were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Renal Associates by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in American Renal Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Renal Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Renal Associates by 31.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Renal Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of ARA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $324.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

