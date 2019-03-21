Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vonage by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vonage by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $4,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,558,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,358,302.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 2,867 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $29,501.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,187.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,168. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VG opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Vonage had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-purchases-new-stake-in-vonage-holdings-corp-vg.html.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.