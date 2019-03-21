Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Consolidated Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.90 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

