Contrasting Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) and Senseonics (SENS)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) and Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Senseonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.29 billion 4.06 $361.00 million N/A N/A Senseonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 15.76% 3.92% 2.84% Senseonics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Senseonics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Given Senseonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Senseonics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. and Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop a closed loop diabetes management system that allow users to automatically maintain tight glucose control while avoiding hypoglycemia. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

