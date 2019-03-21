Contrasting Easterly Acquisition (EACQ) & Yirendai (YRD)

Easterly Acquisition (NASDAQ:EACQ) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Easterly Acquisition and Yirendai’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Acquisition N/A N/A -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Yirendai $852.00 million 0.87 $210.83 million $3.45 3.56

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Easterly Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Yirendai shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Easterly Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Acquisition and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Acquisition N/A 53.16% 1.75% Yirendai 18.56% 40.40% 21.08%

Dividends

Yirendai pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Easterly Acquisition does not pay a dividend. Yirendai pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Easterly Acquisition and Yirendai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Yirendai 0 5 0 0 2.00

Yirendai has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.49%.

Summary

Yirendai beats Easterly Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Acquisition

Easterly Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with companies operating in the financial services industry. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

