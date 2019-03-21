Contrasting Medicure (MCUJF) and Innate Pharma (IPHYF)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medicure and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Innate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure 207.58% 6.64% 5.07% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Medicure has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medicure and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $20.92 million 3.55 $33.49 million N/A N/A Innate Pharma $49.74 million 9.24 -$54.68 million ($1.01) -7.90

Medicure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Medicure beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc., a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome. The company's products also comprise PREXXARTAN, an oral solution used for the treatment of hypertension. In addition, it is developing TARDOXAL that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia/neurological indications; and products for the treatment of acute cardiology. Medicure Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

