Contrasting Petrofac (POFCF) & Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Petrofac does not pay a dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Petrofac and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrofac N/A N/A N/A Liberty Oilfield Services 5.86% 17.91% 11.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Petrofac and Liberty Oilfield Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrofac 0 3 3 0 2.50 Liberty Oilfield Services 0 4 7 0 2.64

Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Petrofac.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petrofac and Liberty Oilfield Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrofac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Oilfield Services $2.16 billion 0.83 $135.05 million $1.81 8.83

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Petrofac on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry. The Engineering & Production Services segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering and full project delivery, as well as a range of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for onshore and offshore projects. The Integrated Energy Services segment provides an integrated service for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements in projects, including upstream developments, related energy infrastructure projects, and investments. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St Helier, the Channel Islands.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

