Contrasting YOOX NET A PORT/S (YXOXY) and NutriSystem (NTRI)

YOOX NET A PORT/S (OTCMKTS:YXOXY) and NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of YOOX NET A PORT/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of NutriSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NutriSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. YOOX NET A PORT/S does not pay a dividend. NutriSystem pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YOOX NET A PORT/S and NutriSystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YOOX NET A PORT/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NutriSystem $691.04 million 1.82 $57.87 million $2.11 20.33

NutriSystem has higher revenue and earnings than YOOX NET A PORT/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for YOOX NET A PORT/S and NutriSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YOOX NET A PORT/S 0 0 0 0 N/A NutriSystem 0 5 2 0 2.29

NutriSystem has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%.

Profitability

This table compares YOOX NET A PORT/S and NutriSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YOOX NET A PORT/S N/A N/A N/A NutriSystem 8.48% 46.60% 31.89%

Summary

NutriSystem beats YOOX NET A PORT/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YOOX NET A PORT/S

YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online luxury fashion retailer. It operates multi-brand online stores, such as NET-A-PORTER.COM; MR PORTER.COM; THECORNER.COM; SHOESCRIBE.COM; YOOX.COM; and OUTNET.COM. The company also designs and manages online flagship stores for fashion and luxury brands; and provides Web marketing, Web design, consulting, and other Web marketing services. It operates in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YOOX S.p.A. and changed its name to YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. in October 2015. YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. was founded in 2000 and is based in Milan, Italy. As of May 17, 2018, YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Richemont Italia Holding Spa.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company provides SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including meal replacement bars, powder shakes, baked goods and snacks; and Nutrisystem D Program, a weight loss program designed to produce gradual weight loss. It sells its pre-packaged foods to weight loss program participants directly through the Internet and telephone; a television shopping network; and retailers. Nutrisystem, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

