ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) Insider Sells $518,768.32 in Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) insider Mark Matthew Manno sold 9,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $518,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Matthew Manno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Mark Matthew Manno sold 15,015 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $901,500.60.

ConturaEnergyInc . stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,351,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth $50,743,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth $45,598,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth $30,123,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth $23,376,000.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

