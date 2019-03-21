Cooper-Standard (CPS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

CPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE CPS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $146.77. The company has a market cap of $877.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.40). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $871.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper-Standard news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,964.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

