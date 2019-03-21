Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 376,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

