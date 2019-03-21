Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.06% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $21,474,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,447,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2053 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

