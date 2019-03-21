Corning Incorporated (GLW) Stake Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 112,225 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,132,358.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

