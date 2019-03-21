Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,929,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,345,000 after buying an additional 236,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,929,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,345,000 after buying an additional 236,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,096,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,678,000 after buying an additional 709,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,339,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,500,000 after buying an additional 407,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,087,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,959,000 after buying an additional 942,103 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. 84,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,634. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,206 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,950.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,625 shares of company stock valued at $95,776 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

