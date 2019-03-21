CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 272.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 423,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,814,000 after acquiring an additional 212,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 202,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,066,000 after acquiring an additional 149,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in CoStar Group by 42,518.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 134,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 133,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.22.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.11, for a total value of $2,569,089.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.31, for a total value of $2,243,834.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,461 shares of company stock valued at $31,346,029. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $469.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,323. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $315.85 and a twelve month high of $484.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

