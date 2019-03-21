Coty Inc (COTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 415,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,856,087. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

