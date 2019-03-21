Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Position Increased by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,388 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for about 4.4% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $139,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,860. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $328,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,600.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $53,397.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,631 shares of company stock worth $27,560,968. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

