Cousins Properties (CUZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.07

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 56266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $11.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 373,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,364 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/cousins-properties-cuz-hits-new-52-week-high-at-10-07.html.

About Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.