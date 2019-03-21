Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Biogen (BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $400.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Biogen from $402.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.89.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $90.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.59. 10,419,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Biogen by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 6,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 115,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.