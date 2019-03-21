Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $3.15 Million in CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stock

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. CareDx comprises about 1.5% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CareDx by 737.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 325,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CareDx by 45.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CareDx by 298.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 259,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $37.00 on Thursday. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.21.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CareDx had a negative net margin of 61.06% and a negative return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. Analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,406 shares in the company, valued at $15,691,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,664. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

