Credit Suisse Group Cuts Imperial Brands (IMB) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,870 ($37.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,032.86 ($39.63).

IMB opened at GBX 2,613 ($34.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32).

In related news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total transaction of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

