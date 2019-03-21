Cree (CREE) Upgraded to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.29.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.96 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.84.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -385.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.63. Cree has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $59.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $413.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.75 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 4,177.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,694,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 183.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

